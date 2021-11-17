Sweitzer Speaks at Joint Garden Club Meeting

The Garden Club of Orange was hosted by the Garden Club of Woodbridge at its in-person, October 5 meeting. Commercial flower designer, Tucker Sweitzer, was the guest speaker. At the age of 5, Tucker was introduced to the world of plants and flowers by his parents. His passion developed into his business as a commercial flower designer, who today creates, designs and cultivates gardens.

Tucker’s presentation, “Revealing the Design Process: Inspiration and Improvisation,” gave the audience a course in floral arranging using materials foraged from the woods, beach, trails, roads and gardens. Seed pods from the canna lily plant, wood, forest mushrooms and other natural items were brought in by members. Tucker combined these natural elements with deep red dahlias, vibrant roses, velvety cockscomb, and multi-colored flowers to make five arrangements. He anchored his biggest arrangement with magnolia leaves, kale bouquets, and American chestnut branches. The dazzling arrangements were raffled off to a very appreciative audience.