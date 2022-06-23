Support Your Local Library Used Book Sale

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library will hold a Used Book Sale on July 9 from 10:00am – 2:00pm in the basement of the Library. Reorganized stacks make it easy to find gently used books including best sellers, non-fiction, biographies, historical fiction and children’s titles, DVDs and CDs at bargain prices.

Proceeds from purchases are used by the Friends to provide a variety of entertaining and cultural programs free to the community. Prior to entering the Library, please observe most recent directives concerning masks and social distancing.