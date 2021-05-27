Superintendent Recognition Awards

Orange Public Schools is pleased to announce the recipients of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents’ (CAPSS) Superintendent/Student Recognition Award: Kalina Duz, Shriya Garg, Enoch Liu from The Peck Place School, Ryan Leapley, Jason Chen, Gracie Bunnell from Race Brook School and Ava Storz, Charlotte Wallace and Liisu Melville from Turkey Hill School. Criteria for the CAPPS award are leadership, service to the school, academic prowess relative to ability, and service to others in the community.

In addition, Orange Public Schools is pleased to announce the following students are recipients of the South Central Area Superintendents’ Association (SCASA) Award: Mia Martire and Michael Baker from The Peck Place School, Charlotte Kean and Nikhet Vallabhajosyula from Race Brook School and Teagan Rahn and McKenna Kirck from Turkey Hill School. Criteria for the SCASA award are community service and service to others, academic achievements and leadership in the school community and active participation in the arts.

All recipients will receive their awards during their 6th Grade Promotion Ceremonies on June 10, 2021 and be recognized at the Board of Education Meeting on June 21, 2021.