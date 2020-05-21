Superintendent Recognition Award – Orange Elementary Schools

Oliva Barrett, Sophie Cohen and Troy Vendencia from Race Brook School; Avery Ketchian, Molly Bosma and Aditi Sidhartha from Turkey Hill School; and Eve Benjamin, Roxana Ismail-Beigi and Kacee Tam from The Peck Place School are sixth grade students who have been awarded the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents’ (CAPSS) Superintendent/Student Recognition Award presented to them during the Board of Education Meeting held on May 18, 2020. Criteria for the award are leadership, service to the school, academic prowess relative to ability, and service to others in the community.