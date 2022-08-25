Students Urged to Register To Vote & Complete Absentee Ballot Applications

Mary Shaw, Orange Town Clerk, is urging all students to register to vote prior to leaving for school or college and to complete an application for an absentee ballot. “One of the greatest ways we can demonstrate our commitment to our democracy is to exercise our right to a free and secret vote,” Shaw stated, “when you look at other countries you immediately recognize it is not something we should take for granted.”

Any U.S. citizen, 17 years of age, may apply for admission as an elector by pre-registering and will become an elector on the day of their 18th birthday. The voter registration application and all related details can be found on the Town of Orange website: www.orange-ct.gov. Once on the website, visit the Registrar of Voters page.

Voters can download and print the absentee ballot application from the Town of Orange website: www.orange-ct.gov. Visit the Town Clerk’s page and click the link for voting and election information. Applications for November 8, 2022 Election are currently being accepted.