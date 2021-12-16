Students and Staff at The Peck Place School Participated in Two Fundraisers

The Peck Place School kicked off the spirit of giving with a school-wide Pajama Day. Students and staff paid a dollar, or more, to wear their pajamas to school. The money collected will benefit children undergoing treatment for cancer at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

In support of the 12th Annual Great Bedtime Story Pajama Drive, The Peck Place School community will be donating pajama sets for families in need. For every pair of pajamas donated, Scholastic Book Clubs will donate a brand-new book to give to a child facing adversity.

Students are pictured with some of the donated pajamas and a check representing the $450.00 amount being donated to the CT Children’s Medical Center.