Student News – September 2021

Dean’s List

Adelphi University

Garden City, NY – Daejin Kim of Orange, CT, has been named to Adelphi University’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Kim was among a select group of outstanding students recognized by Adelphi’s deans of Arts and Sciences, Education and Health Science, Business, Nursing and Public Health, Social Work and Psychology for superior academic performance. The list comprises full-time students-registered for 12 or more credits-who have completed at least nine graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester. This recognition becomes part of the student’s academic record and is entered into the individual’s transcript.

Bryant University

Smithfield, RI – Bryant University is pleased to recognize the Orange students who have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring 2021 semester: Connor Mislow, class of 2021; Taylor Nuzzo, class of 2021; Kenneth Page, class of 2023; Alex Palermo, class of 2024; and Anastasia Abriola, class of 2024. Congratulations on this outstanding achievement!

Bucknell University

Lewisburg, PA – Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. Megan Small, class of 2022, from Orange, CT has achieved dean’s list status for spring 2021.

Emerson College

Boston, MA – Jaden Esse, a native of Orange, CT has been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. Esse is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2022. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

Emmanuel College

Boston, MA – Emmanuel College has named Theodore Weber of Orange to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Goodwin University

East Hartford, CT – Jaime Bouchard has earned a spot on the Goodwin University Dean’s List for Spring 2021. Jaime, a student from Orange, CT, is one of 1,014 students to make the Dean’s List, reserved for those who demonstrate great academic performance. Dean’s List inclusion requires a student to earn a minimum 3.5 GPA, the equivalent of an A- average, during a given academic session. The student must also be enrolled in a minimum of six academic credits to qualify. Goodwin University congratulates Jaime on making the Dean’s List and demonstrating such a high standard of excellence in the classroom and beyond!

Quinnipiac University

Hamden, CT – The following Orange students were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester at Quinnipiac University: Meadow Blakeslee, Gianna Cooper, Colby Darden, Stephen Delaney, Jessica Ferraiolo, Chloe Gherlone, Jeremy Gustafson, Saliba Kaoud, Taylor Martin, Samantha Richetelli, and Mitchell Sousa. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI – Brian J. Curtin of Orange, CT has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Michigan State University. The Dean’s List is composed of students with a minimum of 12 credit hours and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.55 or better.

University of Hartford

West Hartford, CT – The University of Hartford is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the President’s Honors List and/or the Dean’s List for Spring 2021. Those from Orange named to the Dean’s List are: Richard Fagan, Francis Novak, and Pierre Wright.

University of Maine

The University of Maine recognized Evan Dixon of Orange for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2021 semester. Due to the unusual and challenging circumstances faced this semester amid the global pandemic, the university has modified its Dean’s List policy for the spring 2021 term. The requirement that students earn 12 calculable credits to be eligible for Dean’s List has been waived. Instead, students will be eligible if they earned a minimum of nine letter-graded (A–F on the transcript) credits for full-time students in addition to the criteria in the catalog. For part-time students to be eligible, they must have earned at least six letter-graded credits across the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters, in addition to the criteria in the catalog for Part-time Dean’s List. Courses with P/F grades selected by the student will not count toward the total of nine (for full-time) or six (for part-time).

The University of Saint Joseph

West Hartford, CT – Peter Debassio of Orange, CT has been named to the The University of Saint Joseph Spring 2021 Dean’s list. To be named to the Dean’s list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester, with no grade lower than a “B.” Congratulations on earning this academic achievement, Peter!

The University of Tampa

Tampa, FL – Sara Cable, of Orange, Connecticut, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Spring 2021 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

University of New Hampshire

Durham, NH – The following Orange students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2021 semester: Hannah Hayes for earning High Honors and Veronica Pisano for earning Highest Honors. Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Worcester, MA – The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects. The following Orange undergraduates were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List: Christian Chadwick class of 22 majoring in Aerospace Engineering; Matthew Rothman class of 22 majoring in Robotics Engineering; Khaled Jarad class of 23 majoring in Biomedical Engineering; and Evan Russell class of 24 majoring in Aerospace Engineering.

Graduations

Eastern Connecticut State University

Willimantic, CT – Hundreds of students graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University this spring 2021 semester. The University’s 131st annual Commencement Exercises occurred on campus on May 15 and 16. The following Orange students graduated this semester: Mason Feurer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Michael Pretlove graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work; and Nuala Tzovolos of Orange raduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Hofstra University

Hempstead, NY – Cassandra Mazzacco of Orange, CT, graduated from Hofstra University in May 2021, earning a Doctorate in Audiology (AuD).

Springfield College

Springfield, MA – Springfield College Recognizes the following Orange 2021 graduates: Emily Mullins has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science/Occupational Therapy; and Ashlyn Gallo has earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree in Physical Therapy.

Suffolk University

Nicolina Ivanna Messore, Amity’17, received degree of Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude from Suffolk University from Boston. Commencement occurred at Fenway Park on May 22, 2021

Tufts University

Medford/Somerville, MA – Tufts University awarded approximately 1,500 undergraduate student degrees in disciplines ranging from the sciences and engineering to the humanities and fine arts during its online degree conferral ceremony commemorating the accomplishments of the Class of 2021. The Orange graduates from the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering included: Himay Dharani with a degree in Biomedical Engineering (BSBME) and Alekya Menta with a degree in Biopsychology (BS) Summa Cum Laude.

University of Connecticut

Jeffery S. Curtin of Orange, CT was awarded a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law during the May 8th commencement exercise at Rentschler Field in Hartford.

University of Rhode Island

Kingston, RI – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 135th Commencement. Among the graduates was Emily Ann Drezek of Orange, who received a Bachelor of Science in Biological Science, Cum Laude. Students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.3.

University of Utah

Salt Lake City, UT – The University of Utah wishes to congratulate Melissa Taggart of Orange, CT who was among the 8,442 graduates honored during the 152nd general commencement ceremony on May 6, 2021. Taggart’s degree is listed as: Degree: B S in Nursing; Major; Major code description: Nursing BSN. The remarkably resilient Class of 2021 includes students who graduated summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021-completing their degrees during the COVID-19 pandemic.