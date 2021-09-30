Student News – October 2021

Dean’s List

Northeastern University

Lena Hildrich was again placed on the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2021, during her first year at Northeastern University. Dean’s List is the most significant University honor bestowed upon students who have excelled academically during the term. Lena is considering majoring in electrical engineering. She is the daughter of Stephen R. Hildrich and Andrea Nadel of Hemlock Hill Road in Orange.

Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, NH – Jasmine Buynovsky of Orange has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2021 Dean’s List. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term.