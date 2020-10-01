Student News – October 2020

Dean’s List

Syracuse University

Kevin M Nusdeo from Orange, CT has earned the distinction of being placed on Dean’s List due to his academic performance in the Spring 2020 semester at the College of Arts and Sciences and the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University. He was also named to The Athletic Directors Honor Roll and The ACC Academic Honor Roll. Kevin Nusdeo plays football at Syracuse University. Parents are Michael and Mary Nusdeo.

University of Saint Joseph

West Hartford, CT – Students named to the University of Saint Joseph Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester were awarded this academic achievement for having earned a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester, with no grade lower than a “B.” Peter Debassio from Orange, CT was named to the school’s Dean’s List.