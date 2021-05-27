Student News – May 28, 2021

Achievements

Eastern Connecticut State University

Willimantic, CT – Eastern Connecticut State University’s Psychological Science Department held its Psi Chi Induction Ceremony and Honors Recognition on April 30. Combining the years of 2020 and 2021, the ceremony inducted 53 students into the Psi Chi International Honor Society for Psychology and recognized 18 students for distinction. Among the students recognized was senior Nuala Tzovolos of Orange, who majors in Psychology. Tzovolos was a 2020 inductee. The goal of Psi Chi is to encourage excellence and foster advancement within the field of psychological science. To be eligible, students must major or minor in psychology, complete at least 12 credits in psychology and have a 3.5 major GPA. To receive high distinction, students must achieve a 3.5 or higher GPA in the psychology program and complete select advanced level courses in the psychology major, among other qualifications. To receive highest distinction, students must also score at the 80th percentile or higher on the pre-graduation exit exam and present research at a state, regional or national conference.

Dean/President’s List

Boston University

Boston, MA, – Alexandria Rae Barnes of Orange, CT has been named to the Dean’s list of Boston University. Alexandria Rae Barnes received academic honors at Boston University for fall and spring semesters during the 2021 academic year. A first-year at BU, Alexandria Rae Barnes is majoring in neuroscience in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, NH – Teresa Jennifer Delda of Orange has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Graduations

University of Mississippi

Oxford, MISS. – Sophia Rose Cuozzo, of Orange, CT, is among the more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 who will be celebrated during the university’s 168th Commencement exercises April 29 – May 2. Cuozzo, who is a Integrated Marketing Comm major, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science degree in the School of Journalism and New Media.