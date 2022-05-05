Student News – May 2022

Achievements

Curry College Welcomes Amanda Moran into Sigma Theta Tau

Milton, MA – Curry’s School of Nursing welcomes Amanda Moran of Orange CT, Class of 2023 into Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing’s Theta-at-Large Chapter. Members must be in the upper 35 percent of their class and have completed at least half of the nursing curriculum. Sigma Theta Tau’s mission is to advance world health and to celebrate nursing excellence in scholarship, leadership, and service. The Theta-at-Large Chapter, which includes Curry College, Boston University, and Simmons College, has more than 900 active members and supports local nursing scholars through its ongoing research and academic awards program.

Dean’s List

Colgate University

Hamilton, NY – Simon Khairallah, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2025, has earned the Fall 2021 Dean’s Award with Distinction. Khairallah is an International Relations major from Woodbridge, CT, and is a graduate of Amity Regional High School. Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the Fall 2021 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction.