Student News – May 2021

Achievements

Emerson College Student and Orange, CT Native Jaden Esse Inducted into Gold Key Honor Society

Boston, MA – Jaden Esse is among the 2021 Gold Key Honor Society Inductees for the academic year 2020-2021. The Gold Key Honor Society is an interdisciplinary organization founded at Emerson College in 1962 in order to recognize and encourage outstanding academic achievement. Membership in the Society is extended to juniors in the top 5 percent and seniors in the top 10 percent of their class who have earned at least 48 credits at Emerson. Esse, of Orange, CT, is pursuing a major in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Emerson College Class of 2022.

Dean’s List

Furman University

Greenville, SC – Roberta Buccilli of Orange, Connecticut, earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Buccilli’s parents are Yueh-Ying Lee and Dennis Buccilli.