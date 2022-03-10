Student News – March 2022

Achievements

William Smith College

William Smith College senior defender Emily Martino <https://hwsathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=16272> (Orange, Conn./Canterbury Prep) earned all-conference honors for the fourth time during her career when she was named to the All-New England Hockey Conference second team. She is the first Heron to receive All-NEHC praise

A captain, Martino is one of three Herons to play in all 24 games this winter. She leads the Herons with nine assists and 12 points. Martino also has three goals this season, including a game-winner. The Orange, Connecticut, native, saved her best for last, scoring the game-winning goal against New England College and setting up the game-winning goal in Williams Smith’s 3-2 upset of then No. 8 Norwich to close out the regular season. Martino had two three-game point streaks this season.

Martino has played in 105 career games, one behind Gina Scibetta ‘20 for the program record. Martino has compiled 66 career points on 19 goals and 47 assists. She was an All-UCHC honorable mention selection as a sophomore and junior and was a UCHC All-Rookie team selection in 2017-18.

William Smith is 9-14-1 overall this season and wrapped up the regular season with a 7-9-1 mark in conference play. The Herons moved up to the No. 6 seed with a pair of wins to close out the regular season. William Smith will begin its quest for The Mariano Cup, the NEHC Tournament championship trophy when it travels to Gorham, Maine. The Herons are scheduled to take on Southern Maine in a quarterfinal contest.

Eastern Connecticut State University

Willimantic, CT – Eastern Connecticut State University’s men’s baseball and women’s softball teams are set to begin their spring 2022 seasons. The softball team consists of 21 players and will compete in its first game on March 4.

Among the student-athletes is senior Brooke Matyasovsky of Orange, number 42, who majors in Communication and Business Administration and plays utility on the Softball team. Coach Diana Pepin is optimistic about the upcoming season. “The 2022 team is very talented and could possibly be the best team Eastern has assembled,” said Pepin. “We are looking forward to a great season and being together. The team will be challenged early as we compete in the NFCA Leadoff Classic. We will compete against the top teams in the country out of the gate.” For more on the softball team, including the schedule of games, visit https://gowarriorathletics.com/sports/softball/schedule?path=softball.

Dean’s/Honors List

Bryant University

Smithfield, RI – Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. The following Orange students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall 2021 semester: Kenneth Page, Class of 2023, and Alex Palermo, Class of 2024. Congratulations on this outstanding achievement!

Goodwin University

East Hartford, CT – Carolyn Push of Orange, CT earned a place on Goodwin University’s President’s List for the Fall 2021 Session. The Fall 2021 President’s List includes 353 students, all of whom scored a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Elon University

Shayna Goldblatt has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester at Elon University. The Dean’s List is composed of students with no grade below a B-minus and a grade point average of at least 3.50 in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Goldblatt is the daughter of Mitch and Abby Goldblatt, of Orange, CT.

Emmanuel College

Boston, MA – Emmanuel College has named Theodore Weber of Orange to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Goodwin University

East Hartford, CT – Carolyn Push has earned a spot on the Goodwin University Dean’s List for Fall 2021. Carolyn, a student from Orange, CT, is one of 1,049 students to make the Dean’s List, reserved for those who demonstrate great academic performance. Dean’s List inclusion requires a student to earn a minimum 3.5 GPA, the equivalent of an A- average, during a given academic session. The student must also be enrolled in a minimum of six academic credits to qualify.

Providence College

Providence, RI – Grace Whitman, daughter of Ed and Anne Whitman of Orange, Connecticut, has earned Dean’s List honors at Providence College for the fall 2021 semester. Dean’s List honors are earned by full-time undergraduate students who, at the end of the semester, have attained a GPA of 3.55 or better (on a 4.0 scale), with no grade lower than “C,” and with no incomplete grades (“I” or “NM”).

SUNY Cortland

Cortland, NY – Julia Hurlburt of Orange was named to the dean’s list at SUNY Cortland for the fall 2021 semester. Hurlburt is studying Psychology.

Tufts University

Medford, MA – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Those from Orange named to the Dean’s List are: Robert Jaques Class of 2023, Ameya Menta Class of 2024, Armaan Patel Class of 2025, and Nick Wawrzyniak Class of 2024.

University of Hartford

West Hartford, CT – The University of Hartford is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List for Fall 2021. Those from Orange achieve this honor are: Francis Novak, Meghan Smith and Pierre Wright.

University of Maine

Riley Palazzo was named to The University of Maine’s Dean’s List honors in the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the Full-time Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 or more calculable credits in the semester and have earned a 3.50 or higher semester GPA. Students who have part-time status during both the fall and spring semesters of a given academic year are eligible for Part-time Dean’s List. They must have completed 12 or more calculable credits over both terms and have earned a combined GPA in those terms of 3.50 or higher.

University of Saint Joseph

West Hartford, CT – Peter Debassio, of Orange, CT is among the more than 395 undergraduate students who have been named to the University of Saint Joseph Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Students who are awarded this academic achievement have earned a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester, with no grade lower than a “B.” Debassio is a student majoring in Biology.

Western New England University

Springfield, MA – Western New England University (WNE) is pleased to announce that Colin Hughes of Orange, CT has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall Semester 2021. Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Worcester, MA – Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Kelly Pritchard, of Orange, CT, a member of the class of 2025 majoring in Engineering – To Be Declared (BS), was named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Graduations

Ohio University

Athens, OH – Joan Murray Fearnley of Orange graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in Fall 2021.