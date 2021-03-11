Student News – March 2021

Dean’s/President’s List

Adelphi University

Garden City, NY – Daejin Kim of Orange, CT has been named to Adelphi University’s fall 2020 Dean’s List. Kim was among a select group of outstanding students recognized by Adelphi’s deans of Arts and Sciences, Education and Health Science, Business, Nursing and Public Health, Social Work and Psychology for superior academic performance. The list comprises full-time students-registered for 12 or more credits-who have completed at least nine graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester. This recognition becomes part of the student’s academic record and is entered into the individual’s transcript.

Emmanuel College

Boston, MA – Emmanuel College in Boston has named Theodore Weber of Orange to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Lewis University

Romeoville, IL – Yusuf Ahmad of Orange, CT was named to Lewis University’s Dean’s List for the 2020 Fall Semester. Ahmad is studying Biology at Lewis University. To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.

Providence College

Kiley Stackpole, a resident of Orange, CT and a member of the class of 2021, has been named to the Dean’s List at Providence College for the Fall 2020 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve at least a 3.55 grade point average with a minimum of 12 credits.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester, NY – Sakinah Abdul-Khaliq of Orange was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 Fall Semester. Abdul-Khaliq is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program. Undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credits of traditionally graded coursework; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” NE, D, or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Seton Hall University

South Orange, NJ – Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Joseph Marchitto of Orange, CT has qualified for the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the Dean’s List.

Stonehill College

Easton, MA – Colton Varholak, of Orange, a member of the Class of 2023, has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Stonehill College. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

The University of Tampa

Tampa, FL – The University of Tampa has honored 1,762 students who were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list. The following students from Orange were named to the dean’s list: Sara Cable, Freshman majoring in Nursing; and Jenna Goldwitz, Junior majoring in Marketing.

University of Hartford

West Hartford, CT – The University of Hartford is pleased to announce the following Orange students have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2020: Richard Fagan and Francis Novak.

University of Rhode Island

Kingston, RI – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. The following Orange students were named to Dean’s List: Jenna Aconfora, Chase Burzynski, Lizzy Cohen, Emily Drezek, Bash Formica, Jayson Hutchinson, Michaela Kraut, and Pete Spodnick. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Western New England University

Springfield, MA – Colin Hughes, of Orange, CT, is among more than 500 students named to the Western New England University Fall 2020 President’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.80 or higher. Hughes is working toward a degree in Business.

Wilkes University

Wilkes-Barre, PA – Andrea Delvecchio of Orange was named to the Dean’s List at Wilkes University for the fall semester 2020. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

Worcester Polytechnic

Worcester, MA – Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Matthew Rothman of Orange, CT, a member of the class of 22 majoring in Robotics Engineering, was named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2020 semester. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.