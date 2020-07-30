Student News July 31, 2020

Dean’s/President’s List/Honor Roll

Adelphi University

Garden City, NY – Daejin Kim of Orange, CT, was among a select group of outstanding spring 2020 Dean’s List at Adelphi University. The Dean’s List includes full-time students registered for 12 or more credits who have completed at least 9 graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester. This recognition becomes part of the student’s academic record and is entered into the individual’s transcript.

Bryant University

Smithfield, RI – Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students from Orange, CT who have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring 2020 semester: Christina DiStefano, class of 2020, Andrew Forchetti, class of 2022, Taylor Nuzzo, class of 2021, and Kenneth Page, class of 2023. Congratulations on this outstanding achievement!

Bryant University

Smithfield, RI – Andrew Forchetti, class of 2022, from Orange, CT, has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2020 semester. The President’s List is an academic distinction reserved for Bryant’s highest achievers who earn a GPA of 4.0 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. Congratulations to Andrew on this outstanding achievement!

Coastal Carolina University

Conway, SC – More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester, including Justin Moulder, an Accounting Pre-Major major from Orange, CT.

Curry College

Milton, MA – Curry College congratulates roughly 1,000 students who were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To earn a place on the list, full-time undergraduate students – those who carry 12 or more graded credits per semester – must earn a 3.3 grade-point-average (GPA) or higher. Those from Orange named to the Dean’s List are: Julia Loschiavo majoring in Business Administration; Amanda Moran majoring in Nursing; and Carlee Mulherin majoring in Undecided.

Dean College

Franklin, MA – Dean College is pleased to announce that Stephanie Durkee of Orange has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students earning a place on the Dean’s List have demonstrated serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Eastern Connecticut State University

Willimantic, CT – Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Those from Orange named to the Dean’s List are: Mason Feurer majors in Business Administration; Mary Fox majors in Psychology; Brooke Matyasovsky majors in Communication; Stephanie Satonick majors in Elementary Education and English; Mackenzie Seymour majors in Accounting; and Nuala Tzovolos majors in Psychology. To qualify for Dean’s List, full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 credits in letter-graded courses during the semester. Part-time students are eligible if they’ve accumulated 15 or more credits of letter-graded course work with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Fairfield University

Fairfield, CT. – The following Orange students received Dean’s List Honors for the Spring 2020 semester: Michael Bier, Cassandra Bishop, Thomas Boutros, Taylor Choe, Mary Foley, Bridgit Ford, Michael Holloway, Christina Judd, Elias Oliphant, Rosemarie Richetelli, Helen Ruckes, Dario Salati, Christina Skerritt, Janae Staltaro, Gabriella Torrenti, and Alexa Vallie. In order to be placed on the Dean’s List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.

Furman University

Greenville, S.C. – Roberta Buccilli of Orange, Connecticut, has earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Buccilli’s parents are Yueh-Ying Lee and Dennis Buccilli.

Gettysburg College

Gettysburg, PA – Christian DeMusis of Orange CT has been placed on the Gettysburg College Dean’s Honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the Fall 2019 semester. Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the College’s Dean’s Honor List.

Lewis University

Romeoville, IL – Yusuf Ahmad of Orange, CT was named to Lewis University’s Dean’s List for the 2020 Spring Semester. Ahmad is studying Biology at Lewis University. To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.

McDaniel College

Westminster, MD – Charles Csejka of Orange has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Spring 2020 Dean’s List with Highest Honors. Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher, high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89, and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.

Muhlenberg College

Allentown, PA – Congratulations to Sydney Rothman of Orange for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

Notre Dame High School of West Haven

Notre Dame High School of West Haven President Mr. Robert Curis and Vice President for Student Success, Mr. Joseph A. Ramirez, recently announced the Honor Roll for the Fourth Quarter of the 2019-20 academic year. Those from Orange earning First Honors are: Class of 2020, Joseph Bierowski and Brett Hutchinson; Class of 2021, Nicholas Richetelli and Dohyeon (Steven) Yeo; Class of 2023, Chevintha Edirisinghe and Kyle Grande. Those from Orange earning Second Honors are: Class of 2021 Connor Smith; Class of 2022, Dylan Ekstrand and Anthony Young.

Quinnipiac University

Hamden, CT – The following Orange students were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University: Kayley Blanchard, Brianna Caruso, Gabriella Caruso, Jeremy Gustafson, Samantha Richetelli, Lana Suleiman, and Jessica Szkotnicki. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester, NY – Micaela Nelson of Orange was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 Spring Semester. Nelson is in the biomedical sciences program. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Springfield College

Springfield, MA – Springfield College has named Emily Mullins from Orange, CT to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2020 spring semester. Mullins is studying Health Science/Occupational Therapy.

University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, AL – Ryan Frobel, of Orange, CT, was named to The University of Alabama (UA) Dean’s List for spring 2020. A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring term at UA were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

University of Florida

Gainesville, FL – Alexis Halstead of Orange, CT, a freshman majoring in Applied Physiology and Kinesiology (APK) in the College of Health and Human Performance, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Florida. Dean’s List students must achieve a 3.50 GPA on a minimum of 15 credit hours of graded coursework.

University of Maine

Orono, ME – Garrett Young of Orange, CT, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Maine. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average and also carry at least 12 credit hours.

University of New Hampshire

Durham, NH – The following Orange students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2020 semester: Jillian Gusciora for earning Honors, majoring in BusAdm:Accounting; Timothy Johnston for earning Honors, majoring in Mechanical Engineering; and Veronica Pisano earning Highest Honors, majoring in Wildlife & Conservation Biology. Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

University of Rhode Island

Kingston, RI – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average. The following Orange students were named to the Dean’s List: Jenna Aconfora, Steven Ayala, Sophie Benjamin, Chase Burzynski, Alexa DeGennaro, Emily Drezek, Bash Formica, Julia Hoddinott, Michaela Kraut, Pete Spodnick, and Michael Stewart.

The University of Scranton

Scranton, PA – Orange residents were among more than 2,000 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The students are: Haley A. Forcier, a senior occupational therapy major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies and Samantha A. Gaynor, a senior occupational therapy major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Western New England University

Springfield, MA – Western New England University is pleased to announce that Colin Hughes of Orange, CT, has been named to the President’s List for the Spring Semester 2020. Hughes is one of over 700 students to achieve this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the President’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher. Hughes is exploring majors in Business.

Graduations

Eastern Connecticut State University

Willimantic, CT – Hundreds of students graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University this spring 2020 semester. The University’s 130th annual Commencement Exercises occurred via YouTube on May 19 amid the COVID-19 pandemic on the same day the University had planned to hold its graduation ceremony at Hartford’s XL Center. Graduates from Orange are: MacKenzie Seymour graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Cassidy Kirby graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences; Mary Fox graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, and Stephanie Satonick graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and English.

Emory University

Atlanta, GA – at the May 2020 commencement, Katie Shelnitz, from Orange, received her Doctor of Physical Therapy from the Emory University School of Medicine. Katie graduated with the Highest Honors and received the Zoher Kapasi Award for Excellence in Leadership and the Frances A. Curtiss Award for Excellence in Community Service. She is the daughter of Kathleen and Michael Shelnitz.

Nichols College

Dudley, MA – Nichols College graduated over 300 students this spring. Virtual celebrations were held for both undergraduate and graduate recipients on May 2, 2020 with an in-person commencement ceremony promised for a date to be determined. Aidan Stuart, of Orange, Conn., graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, majoring in Finance.

Quinnipiac University

Hamden, CT – The following Orange students received degrees from Quinnipiac University: Brianna Caruso, Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies; Melanie Hauser, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Michelle Kiska, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lauren Salatto-Rosenay, Bachelor of Arts in Communications; Lauren Salatto-Rosenay, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre; Bret Schneider, Master of Science in Interactive Media and Communications; XiaoBin Shen, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Sarah Smeriglio, Bachelor of Science in Health Science Studies; Jessica Szkotnicki, Bachelor of Science in Finance; Jessica Szkotnicki, Bachelor of Science in International Business; Kathryn Wanta, Master of Science in Cybersecurity; and Katherine Winkle, Master of Science in Nursing.

University of Connecticut

Storrs, CT – at the May 2020 commencement, Zachary Shelnitz, from Orange, received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Chemical Engineering from the University of Connecticut School of Engineering. Zachary is the son of Kathleen and Michael Shelnitz.

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT – The following Orange students received degrees from the University of New Haven in May: Omar Ahmad, Tagliatela College of Engineering, Master of Science in Environmental Engineering; Abdulaziz Essa A Aldossary, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Allison Denny, College of Arts and Sciences, Master of Science in Cellular and Molecular Biology; Christina Genovese, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Christina Genovese, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in English; Michael Gregory, Pompea College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Kelly Grindall, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Kelly Grindall, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, Bachelor of Science in National Security Studies; Amanda Hudson, Pompea College of Business, Master of Business Business Administration; Akshay Sankar Vijay, Tagliatela College of Engineering, Master of Science in Engineering & Operations Mgmt; and Daikichi Washington, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Worcester, MA – Late this spring, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) celebrated the Class of 2020 with a socially distanced commencement season in place of its traditional 152nd Commencement exercises. Matthew Schmitt of Orange, Conn., was awarded a bachelor of science degree in robotics engineering with distinction. Since the Class of 2020 was unable to receive diplomas in person this year, they instead received personal commencement packages, mailed to their home, that included their diplomas, commencement regalia, and other items to celebrate their successes, as well as a congratulatory video message from President Laurie Leshin.