Student News – July 2022

Achievements

University of Rhode Island (URI)

Kingston, RI – Each year, the University of Rhode Island honors graduating seniors for their superior academic achievement. Their selection is based on grade point average, as well as other criteria determined by their individual academic departments. Each recipient of a University Academic Excellence Award receives a certificate of academic excellence suitable for framing and a URI medallion. Awards are conveyed in an annual ceremony at Edwards Hall by the deans of each college and Interim Provost Laura Beauvais. Michaela Kraut of Orange earned an award for outstanding academic achievement in Sports Media.

Dean’s List

Bucknell University

Lewisburg, PA – Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. Megan Small, 2022, of Orange, CT majoring in Early Childhood Education has been named to the Dean’s List.

Coastal Carolina University

Conway, SC – More than 2,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester, including Haley Cable, a Communication major from Orange, CT. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.

Connecticut College

New London, CT – Lien Har, Class of 2023 from Orange, CT at Connecticut College, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester, achieving Dean’s High Honors. Har is a Computer Science major.

Curry College

Milton, MA – Curry College congratulates the following Orange residents named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List: Julia Loschiavo, Amanda Moran, Carlee Mulherin, and Gabriella Proto.

High Point University

High Point, NC – The following Orange students made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester: Alexa Mislow and Jessica Yocher. Dean’s List students are those who have attained a 3.5 or higher GPA for the previous semester based on a 4.0 scale. A student must attempt 12 semester hours of course work each semester other than on a Pass/Fail or Credit/No Credit basis.

Sacred Heart University

Fairfield, CT – Allison Steigleder of Orange was named to the Dean’s List of Sacred Heart University. Allison Steigleder is a Junior majoring in Social Work and minoring in Criminal Justice.

Southern Connecticut State University

New Haven, CT – SCSU announces that the following Orange residents was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List: Khizer Ali, Business; Abby Allen, Math; Alynn Balocca, English; Paige Bullock, Pch; Gabriella Caruso, Ped; Abby Chamerlain, Education; Funmilayo Dada, HLS; Evan D;Onofrio, ESP; Kathleen Everett, HLS; Josef Fielosh, PHI; Jake Forchetti, Business; Lauryn Giuliano PSY; Kylee Gustafson, ECH; Kayla Hipona, Business; Susan Mann, ESC; Amber Mansourian, SOC; Jillian Martin, Business; Jaclyn Nordyk, Nursing; Giustina Parente, Communications, Romi Patel, CSC; Skyelar Poulimas, Business; Abigail Richards, Communications; Rita Rusch, PSY; Ryan Sabo, Business; Carolyn Wineland, Nursing; Garrett Yocher, 1111; and Edona Zekaj, HLS.

Stonehill College

Easton, MA – Colton Varholak of Orange, CT, a member of the Class of 2023, has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Stonehill College. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

Wilkes University

Wilkes-Barre, PA – Andrea Delvecchio of Orange, CT was named to the Dean’s List at Wilkes University for the spring 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, AL – Taraneh Abolfath of Otange was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2022. A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.

University of Deleware

Newark, DE – Students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. Those from Orange named to the Dean’s List are: Joshua Ford, and Cristin Earley. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT – Jared D. Gabriele of Orange, CT, a student in the Tagliatela College of Engineering at the University of New Haven, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. Jared is working on a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

University of Rhode Island

Kingston, RI – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average. Those students from Orange named to the Dean’s List are: Jenna Aconfora, Steven Ayala, Elizabeth Cohen, Sebastian Formica, Jayson Hutchinson, Michaela Kraut, Becky Marchitto, and Pete Spodnick.

The University of Saint Joseph

West Hartford, CT – Peter Debassio of Orange, CT, has been named to The University of Saint Joseph Spring 2022 Dean’s list. To be named to the Dean’s list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester, with no grade lower than a “B.” Peter is studying Biology.

The University of Scranton

Scranton, PA – Emma G. Tirollo of Orange was among than 1,700 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. Tirollo is a freshman occupational therapy major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

UW-Madison

Madison, Wis – The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Xingqi Shen of Orange, College of Letters and Science, was named to the Dean’s List. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

Graduations

Bryant University

Smithfield, RI – On May 21 at Bryant University’s 159th Commencement celebration, 775 members of the class of 2022 received a Bryant degree. Congratulations to Andrew Forchetti of Orange, CT, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance.

Bucknell University

Lewisburg, PA – Bucknell University celebrated nearly 900 graduates from the Class of 2022, whose degrees will be conferred in June, on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The class represents 62 majors across Bucknell’s three colleges (Arts & Sciences, Engineering and the Freeman College of Management). These students hail from 33 U.S. states and 25 nations. Megan Small earned her degree in Early Childhood Education.

McDaniel College

Westminster, MD – Charles Csejka of Orange graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Kinesiology from McDaniel College on May 21.

Sacred Heart University

Fairfield, CT – Ryan Yocher, recently graduated from Sacred Heart University with a Master’s of Science Finance and Investment Management.

University of New Hampshire

Durham, NH – Veronica Pisano of Orange, CT graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of New Hampshire over the weekend of May 20-22, 2022. She earned a BS degree in Wildlife &Conservation Biology. Students who received the honor Summa Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0.

University of Hartford

West Hartford, CT – Congratulations to the University of Hartford Class of 2022! Olivia Livoti and Juliana Sharp of Orange are 2022 graduates.