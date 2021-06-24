Student News July 2021

Achievements

Amity Regional School District #5

Orange, CT – Nolan Young was recently presented with a South Central Area Superintendent’s Association award in recognition of his community service, academic prowess, and leadership in the school community. Nolan will be a senior at Amity Regional High School in the fall.

Dean’s List

Connecticut College

New London, CT – The following Orange students have been named to the Connecticut College dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester: Emily Berkeley, 2023, Dean’s High Honors, Psychology; Lien Har, 2023, Dean’s Honors, Computer Science; and Henry Westgard, 2024, Dean’s High Honors, Music.

Elon University

Shayna Goldblatt has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Elon University. The Dean’s List is composed of students with no grade below a B-minus and a grade point average of at least 3.50 in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Goldblatt is the daughter of Mr. Mitchell R. Goldblatt and Mrs. Abby L. Goldblatt of Orange, CT.

Endicott College

Beverly, MA – Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Spring 2021 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C”” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester. Carly Marchitto of Orange, CT, is among those named to the Dean’s List at Endicott College for the Spring 2021 semester. Marchitto is majoring in Nursing and is the daughter of Estelle Marchitto and Carl Marchitto.

Fairfield University

Fairfield, CT – The following Orange Fairfield University students received Dean’s List Honors for the Spring 2021 semester: Katie Barretta, Michael Bier, Taylor Choe, Rossington Deck, Mary Foley, Michael Holloway, Christina Skerritt, and Jared Smith. In order to be placed on the Dean’s List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.

Quinnipiac University

Hamden, CT – The following students received degrees from Quinnipiac University during commencement ceremonies held in May: Kayley Blanchard, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration; Brianna Caruso, Master of Arts in Teaching Elementary Education; Elizabeth Costen, Sixth Year Certificate in Education Leadership; Nicole Gherlone, Doctor of Medicine; Jeffrey Heyn, Master of Business Administration; Philip Marchese, Master of Science in Cyber Security; Danielle Marmer, Master of Science in Public Relations; Melody Moccia, Master of Business Administration; Phillip Nam, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering; and Samantha Richetelli, Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT – Jared D. Gabriele of Orange, CT, a student in the Tagliatela College of Engineering at the University of New Haven, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester and Spring 2021 semester. Jared is working on a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

William & Mary

Williamsburg, VA – Emily Bacal from Orange, CT was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2021 semester. In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

Graduations

Lynn University

Alyssa Rose Mencucci graduated from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida on May 15th. During her freshman year she was invited into its 3.0 program and completed her undergraduate work in three years. She graduated with a 3.48 GPA and received her BS degree in Psychology. In the fall she will be attending Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach Florida to pursue her masters in Clinical Psychology. She is the daughter of Patricia and John Mencucci from Orange, CT. She graduated from Amity Regional High School in 2018.

Sacred Heart University

Amelia Mary Justo of Orange graduated from Sacred Heart University with a Master’s in Education on May 22,2021. Amelia was an intern at Turkey Hill School in Orange and did her student teaching there this past school year. Amelia graduated with honors at the University’s 55th Annual Commencement Ceremony.

Sacred Heart University

Kiersten Keating graduated Magna Cum Laude from Sacred Heart University, Jack Welch College of Business & Technology with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Marketing and Minoring in Digital Marketing, Advertising & PR. Honors College.

Syracuse University

Syracuse, NY – Kevin M. Nusdeo of Orange, CT. was among the more than 6,800 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 who were celebrated on May 23 during the university’s 150th commencement exercise. Nusdeo graduated Cum Laude with dual majors; Forensic Science and Earth Science from the College of Arts and Sciences & Maxwell School of Citizenship & Public Affairs.

University of Scranton

Scranton, PA – Local residents were among more than 500 master’s and doctoral degrees at an in-person commencement ceremony on May 22 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2020, as well as January and May of 2021. Students earning master’s and doctoral degrees include the following: Haley A. Forcier earned a Master of Science in occupational therapy and Samantha A. Gaynor earned a Master of Science in occupational therapy.

William & Mary

Williamsburg, VA – Emily Bacal from Orange, CT, recently graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Arts degree.