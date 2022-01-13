Student News – January 2022

Dean’s List

Stonehill College

Easton, MA – Colton Varholak, of Orange, CT, a member of the Class of 2023, has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Stonehill College. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

University of Vermont

Burlington, VT – To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. Those from Orange named to the Dean’s List are: Brigitte Gagnon (Professional Nursing major, College of Nursing and Health Sciences); Martin Gnidula (Theatre major, College of Arts and Sciences); and Izabella Jones (Psychological Science major, College of Arts and Sciences).