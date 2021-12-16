Student News – December 2021

Achievements

Eastern Connecticut State University

Willimantic, CT – Many Eastern Connecticut State University students are spending their fall 2021 semesters working as interns for a multitude of organizations. Interning in fields related to their majors, students are receiving real-world training to prepare them for their future careers. Among the students is Brooke Matyasovsky of Orange, a senior majoring in Communication and Business Administration who is interning at Mascola Group as a digital marketing intern. “I create content for social media calendars, do SEO research, assist in developing media campaigns, and other miscellaneous work,” said Matyasovsky. “I have learned a lot more about social media as well as marketing in general. I feel a lot more prepared for my professional career since I have a lot of experience with writing and creating content as well as time management.”

Dean’s List

Stonehill College

Easton, MA – Colton Varholak, of Orange, CT, a member of the Class of 2023, has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Stonehill College. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.