Student News – April 2022

Achievements

Hailey Benedetto Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Baton Rouge, LA – Hailey Benedetto of Orange, CT, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Benedetto was initiated at Pennsylvania State University.

Emerson College Student Jaden Esse Earns Purple Key Leadership Society Membership

Boston, MA – Jaden Esse of Orange, CT earned membership into the 2022 Purple Key Leadership Society at Emerson College. Participants were honored during the annual Emerson Recognition & Achievement (ERA) Awards on Friday, April 8 in the Robert J. Orchard Stage in the Paramount Center. The Purple Key Leadership Society recognizes a select group of seniors who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and service, solid academic achievement, and a commitment to civic engagement. Jaden Esse is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2022.

Shayna Goldblatt Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

Shayna Goldblatt, a native of Orange, was recently initiated into the Elon University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 342 new initiates from 11 universities during February 2022.

Dean’s List

Loyola University Maryland

Baltimore, MD – Kelly Shaw, a member of the class of 2023 from Orange, has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Loyola University Maryland. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.