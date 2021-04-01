Student News – April 2021

Achievements

Eastern Connecticut State University

Willimantic, CT – The varsity baseball and softball teams at Eastern Connecticut State University are amid their spring 2021 seasons of competition. Among the student athletes is junior Brooke Matyasovsky of Orange, who plays utility on the softball team and majors in Communication and Business Administration. For the softball team’s schedule and news, visit https://gowarriorathletics.com/sports/softball?path=softball. For the baseball team’s schedule and news, visit https://gowarriorathletics.com/sports/baseball?path=baseball. Eastern offers a broad-based, Division III athletic program aimed at safeguarding the amateur aspects of the various sports and maintaining the proper perspective of athletics within Eastern’s academic mission. By placing emphasis on the values of equity, diversity, sportsmanship, health and well-being, Eastern’s athletic program encourages students to contribute more effectively to our society and live richer, fuller lives.

Dean’s List

Emerson College

Boston, MA – Jaden Esse, a native of Orange, CT, has been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Esse is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2022. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

Middlebury College

Middlebury College is pleased to announce the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Gina Driscoll of Orange has qualified for the Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed at least 12 credits and achieve at least a 3.40 quality point average.