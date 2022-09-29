Student News – 9/30/22

Achievements

James Madison University Welcomes Class Of 2026

Harrisonburg, VA – James Madison University is excited to welcome the class of 2026 to campus this month. The incoming freshman class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 38 states, the District of Columbia and 17 countries around the world. The following students enrolled from Orange are: Greta Pedenski whose selected major is independent scholars; and Brynn Weirsman whose selected major is media arts and design.

Dean’s/President’s List

Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, NH – Jasmine Buynovsky of Orange has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Summer 2022 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following Orange students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List: Johan Carboni and Anthony Giampa. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Graduations

Hobart and William Smith Colleges

MaryKatherine Martino of Orange, CT received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media & Society and EmilyRose Martino of Orange, CT received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Media & Society during the 2022 Commencement Ceremonies of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, held on Sunday, May 22. MaryKatherine and EmilyRose Martino are the children of Edward Kellie Martino.

University of Rhode Island

Kingston, RI – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Those from Orange who graduated are: Alexa Rose DeGennaro and Timothy Quinn Gnidula.