Student News – 8/26/22

Achievements

Western New England University

Springfield, MA – Colin Hughes of Orange, CT was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma National Honor Society in a ceremony on May 6. Colin Hughes (Men’s Lacrosse) is working toward a BSBA in Finance.

One of the signature events on the Western New England athletics calendar each year, the Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society recognizes college students that are significant contributors to their team and display leadership while maintaining a 3.4 or higher grade point average through their junior and/or senior years. Additionally, candidates must have an endorsement from their head coach and be of good moral character. Chi Alpha Sigma is a nonprofit organization which is established to recognize college student-athletes who excel both on and off the field of competition. The organization was founded in 1996 by then DePauw University head football coach, Nick Mourouzis. The honor society is the first and only academic fraternity that specifically recognizes four-year collegiate student-athletes for their athletic and academic successes.

William Smith College

The William Smith College ice hockey team had a league-high 22 student-athletes named to the New England Hockey Conference All-Academic team. This is the second straight year the Herons have had 20-plus honorees. To be eligible for NEHC All-Academic recognition, a student-athlete must carry a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average and have completed one full year at her institution (first-years and first-year transfers are not eligible). Emily Martino from Orange, CT, an economics and media & society was named to the New England Hockey Conference All-Academic team.

Dean’s List

Bryant University

Smithfield, RI – Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. To earn a place on the Deans’ List students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. Congratulations to the following Orange students on this outstanding achievement: Andrew Forchetti, class of 2022, and Alex Palermo, class of 2024.

Emerson College

Boston, MA – Jaden Esse of Orange, CT earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Emerson College. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Esse is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2022.

Fairfield University

Fairfield, CT – The following Fairfield University students from Orange received Deans List Honors for the Spring 2022 semester: Katie L. Barretta. Mary L. Foley, Michael A. Holloway, Payton H. Rahn, Christina C. Skerritt, Jared Smith, and Miles C. Turner. In order to be placed on the Dean’s List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.

McDaniel College

Westminster, MD – Charles Csejka of Orange has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Spring 2022 Dean’s List with High Honors. Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher, high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89, and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.

Quinnipiac University

Hamden, CT – The following Orange students were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester at Quinnipiac University: Ariba Chaudhry; Gianna Cooper; Colby Darden; Jeremy Gustafson; Saliba Kaoud; Mia Kiska; Taylor Martin; and Caroline Rafferty. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Roger Williams University

Bristol, RI – Select students have been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester. Those from Orange placed on the Dean’s List are: Joe Bierowski and Giana Guerra.

Springfield College

Springfield College has named Lauren Ronai from Orange, CT to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. Ronai has a primary major of Health Science/Pre-physician Assistant. The criteria for selection to the Dean’s List are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.

State University of New York New Paltz

New Paltz, NY—SUNY New Paltz is proud to congratulate Halle Syrop of Orange, CT, for being named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Well done! Dean’s List designation is reserved for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.

Tufts University

Medford, MA – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students from Orange earning dean’s list honors are: Robert Jaques, class of 2023; Ameya Menta, class of 2024; Armaan Patel, class of 2025; and Nickolas Wawrzyniak, class of 2024. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

University of Maine

The University of Maine recognized 2,951 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2022 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, Riley Palazzo of Orange was one of the students named to the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Full-time Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 or more calculable credits in the semester and have earned a 3.50 or higher semester GPA. Students who have part-time status during both the fall and spring semesters of a given academic year are eligible for Part-time Dean’s List. They must have completed 12 or more calculable credits over both terms and have earned a combined GPA in those terms of 3.50 or higher.

University of New Hampshire

Durham, NH – The following Orange students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester: Jillian Gusciora earning High Honors, and Veronica Pisano earning Highest Honors. Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

University of Hartford

West Hartford, CT – The University of Hartford is pleased to announce the Orange students who have been named to the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List for Spring 2022: Richard Fagan and Meghan Smith.

University of Tampa

Tampa, FL – Talia Barry, of Orange, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Spring 2022 semester. Barry was a Senior majoring in Marine Science-Biology BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

Washington University in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – Monish Kumar of Orange, CT was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Kumar is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean’s List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Western New England University

Springfield, MA – Orange, CT resident, Colin Hughes, has been named to Western New England University’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. Hughes, who is working toward a BSBA in Finance, is one of over 730 students who achieved this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

Graduations

Baylor University

Waco, TX – More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates – including nearly 90 graduates who completed their degree requirements in 2020 and 2021 – received their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13-14 in the Ferrell Center. Caroline Torro, of Orange, received a Master of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Graduate School.

Clarkson University

Potsdam, NY – Robert W. Lyngdal of Orange, CT, received a bachelor of science with distinction in mechanical engineering, sustain energy sys eng minor, from Clarkson University in May 2022.

Eastern Connecticut State University

Willimantic, CT – Hundreds of students graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University at the conclusion of the spring 2022 semester. The University’s annual Commencement Exercises occurred May 17 at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. The graduate-level ceremony occurred May 14 on Eastern’s campus. Brooke Matyasovsky of Orange graduated Magna Cum Laude with Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and Communication.

Emerson College

Boston, MA – Emerson College, the nation’s premier institution for the arts, communication, and the liberal arts, awarded more than 1,000 undergraduate degrees during its 142nd Commencement at Agganis Arena in Boston, MA on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Jaden Esse from Orange, CT received a BFA in Media Arts Production.

Fairfield University

Fairfield, CT – The following Fairfield University students from Orange graduated from Fairfield University, May 2022: Cassandra Bishop, Chris Cimmino, Patrick Geer, Michael Holloway, and Christina Skerritt. At the time of graduation, a student must have earned a minimum of 120 credits and completed at least 38 three- or four-credit courses, depending on the course of study, and have an overall grade point average of 2.0 or better at the conclusion of the senior year.

Furman University

Greenville, SC – Furman University President Elizabeth Davis presided over the class of 2022 commencement exercises, which took place Saturday, May 7, at Paladin Stadium on campus.

Nearly 630 students graduated in the class of 2022. Roberta Buccilli of Orange, CT, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology: Biomedical Sciences and a minor in Medicine, Health, and Culture. Buccilli’s parents and/or guardians are Mrs. Yueh-Ying Lee and Mr. Dennis Buccilli.

Ithaca College

ITHACA, NY – Kayla Abreu from Orange graduated Cum Laude from Ithaca College with a BS in Occupational Therapy.

Quinnipiac University

Hamden, CT – The following Orange students received degrees from Quinnipiac University during commencement ceremonies held in May: Robert Cross, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Colby Darden, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems; Jessica Ferraiolo, Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship/Small Business; Jeremy Gustafson, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; Jeremy Gustafson, Bachelor of Science in Economics; Taylor Martin, Bachelor of Science in Health Science/Occupational Therapy; Caroline Rafferty, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jenna Saleh, Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science; and Kaitlin Thomas, Juris Doctor.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester, NY – Sakinah Abdul-Khaliq of Orange graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in biotechnology and molecular bioscience.

Roger Williams University

Bristol, RI – The following Orange students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2022: Tyler Breuler graduated with a B.S. in Cybersecurity & Networking and Sean Farrell graduated with a B.S. in Architecture.

University of Alabama

Hannah Hutchison, daughter of Tom and Jacki Hutchison of Orange graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Finance from Auburn University in Alabama.

University of Hartford

West Hartford, CT – Congratulations to the University of Hartford Class of 2022! Olivia Livoti, MS in Neuroscience.

The University of Tampa

Tampa, FL – The University of Tampa hosted a commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7 to honor the 1,713 degree-seeking candidates at the University’s 154th commencement. The following Orange students graduated from The University of Tampa: Hannah Hipona graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity BS and Jenna Goldwitz graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing BS.