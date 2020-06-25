Student News 6/26/20

Achievements

Lasell University

Newton, MA – Daniel Chodos, a Lasell University student from Orange was elected to the University’s Student Alumni Association (SAA) executive board for the 2020-2021 academic year. Chodos, a Sport Management major at Lasell, was elected the SAA’s Chair of Campus Engagement. The SAA is comprised of student leaders, ranging from first years to seniors, who engage with the University’s alumni community. Members serve as a liaison to alumni on behalf of the current student community. They are high-capacity leaders looking for a leadership development experience that heightens awareness about Lasell’s history and traditions and inspires a commitment to lifelong engagement with the University.

Honors/Dean’s List

Adelphi University

Garden City, NY – Daejin Kim of Orange, CT, was among a select group of outstanding students named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Adelphi University. The Dean’s List includes full-time students registered for 12 or more credits who have completed at least 9 graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester. This recognition becomes part of the student’s academic record and is entered into the individual’s transcript.

Bucknell University

Lewisburg, PA – Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. Sarah Rippel, class of 2020, from Orange, CT has achieved dean’s list status.

Clarkson University

Potsdam, NY – Robert Lyngdal of Orange, CT, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Connecticut College

New London, CT – The following Orange students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester: Emily Berkeley, 2023, Dean’s High Honors, Undeclared; Liam Ferguson, 2020, Dean’s High Honors, Economics; and Lien Har, 2023, Dean’s High Honors, Undeclared.

Emerson College

Boston, MA – Jaden Esse, a native of Orange, CT has been named to the Emerson College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Esse is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2021. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

Endicott College

Beverly, MA – Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Spring 2020 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester. Carly Marchitto of Orange, CT, is among those named to the Dean’s List. Marchitto is majoring in Nursing and is the daughter of Estelle Marchitto and Carl Marchitto.

Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA – Vince Li of Orange, CT, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

High Point University

High Point, NC – High Point University announces the students who qualified for the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester by maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher. Ryan Yocher, from Orange, has received a Dean’s List certificate.

Lasell University

Newton, MA – Daniel Chodos, a resident of Orange, was named to the Lasell University Dean’s List for his strong academic performance in Spring 2020. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Siena College

Loudonville, NY – Myles Allen, from Orange, CT, has been named to the Siena College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.

Southern Connecticut State University

Southern Connecticut State University has announced the Spring semester Dean’s List. Those from Orange named to the Dean’s List are: Aliaksei Adamik, Abigail Adam, Taylor Bova, Lindsay Carloni, Arianna Centore, Abby Chamberlain, Lydia Cooper, Elizabeth Demaio, Lauryn Giuliano, Ryan Gunning, Carol Held, Tyler Holloway, Kiersten Ignatowski, Noor Khalid, Melissa Lewis, Jacob Lyndgal, McKenzie Mcdermott, Stephanie Melanson, Gia Mentillo, Danielle Mixon, Claudia Oeges, Jessica Paradis, Kaitlyn Paradis, Gunnar Poulimas, Steven Prussin, Aidan Reilly, Sarah Santini, Jared Smith, William Steinbrick, Ray Tian, Alyssa Weisberger, and Joey Weng.

University of Mississippi

Oxford, MISS. – Sophia Rose Cuozzo, of Orange, CT, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists. Cuozzo was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT – The following Orange students were named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Haven for the spring, 2020: Abdulaziz Essa A Aldossary, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Jacqueline Boccarossa, Pompea College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Management; Nelson Bordeleau, Tagliatela Coll of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Christian Garcia, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Communication Michael Gregory, Pompea College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Meagan Hawkins, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; and Brianna Oakley, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

University of Utah

Salt Lake City, UT – Melissa Taggart, of Orange, CT, was named to the University of Utah’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Taggart’s major is listed as Nursing BSN. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

University of Vermont

Burlington, VT – To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. Those from Orange named to the Dean’s List are: Izabella Jones and Marissa Yanez.

Graduations

Bucknell University

Lewisburg, PA – Bucknell University presented degrees to over 800 graduates at Commencement on May 17, 2020. Sarah Rippel, from Orange, received her Bachelor of Arts in Africana Studies.

Connecticut College

New London, CT – Liam Michael Ferguson of Orange was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College on May 29. Ferguson majored in Economics. The 427 members of Connecticut College’s Class of 2020 were celebrated during a special live event on Sunday, May 17, the day seniors were originally scheduled to participate in their in-person Commencement. The College’s 102nd Commencement is now scheduled for Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Fairfield University

Fairfield, CT – The following Fairfield University students graduated from Fairfield University, May 2020. At the time of graduation, a student must have earned a minimum of 120 credits and completed at least 38 three- or four-credit courses, depending on the course of study, and have an overall grade point average of 2.0 or better at the conclusion of the senior year. Those from Orange who earned their degrees are: Thomas Boutros; Joanna E. Cambria; Patrick W. Geer; Christina D. Judd; Alec M. Melotto; Rosemarie Richetelli; Helen E. Ruckes; Dario B. Salati; Janae M. Staltaro; and Gabriella R. Torrenti.

Hamilton College

Clinton, NY – Matthew Cesare, of Orange received a bachelor of arts degree from Hamilton College on Sunday, May 24, in a virtual Commencement ceremony concluding the college’s 208th year. An economics and world politics major at Hamilton, Cesare now joins an alumni body of more than 23,600, many of whom have made important contributions to business, the professions, government, and the arts.

Muhlenberg College

Allentown, PA – Congratulations to the Class of 2020! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muhlenberg College 2020 Baccalaureate and Commencement ceremonies have been rescheduled for October 17 and 18. However, to commemorate this important milestone, the College hosted a Virtual Senior Week which culminated May 17 with the Conferral of Degrees by President Kathleen Harring. During the presentation, 518 students were awarded their undergraduate degrees. Sydney Rothman of Orange, CT, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, AL – The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Ryan Frobel of Orange, CT, who received a Bachelor of Arts. The recent change to remote learning during this unprecedented time affected the University’s plans for traditional commencement activities. However, commencement is a milestone, and the University wants graduates to have the opportunity to walk across the stage in celebration of their success. Although any plans are contingent on how the summer outlook progresses, all spring graduates are invited to participate in the summer commencement events scheduled for Friday, July 31, and Saturday, August 1.

University of Scranton

Scranton, PA – Local residents were among the more than 875 candidates whose bachelor’s degrees were conferred at The University of Scranton’s virtual undergraduate celebration ceremony on May 31. Degrees were conferred to graduates in a group who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2019, as well as January and May of 2020. A formal commencement ceremony, at which graduates will be individually recognized, will take place on October 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Students from Orange earning undergraduate degrees include: Haley A. Forcier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in occupational therapy; and Samantha A. Gaynor earned a Bachelor of Science degree in occupational therapy.

University of New Hampshire

Durham, NH—The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham Saturday, May 16, 2020, during a virtual celebration. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined. Those graduates from Orange are: Nicholas Celentano graduated with a BS degree in BusAdm:Finance; Timothy Johnston graduated with a BSME degree in Mechanical Engineering; and Jonas Marrello graduated with a BA degree in Political Science.

University of Vermont

Burlington, VT – Daniel Dedomenico of Orange, CT, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy during commencement ceremonies on May 17, 2020.

Vermont Tech

Randolph Center, VT – Vermont Tech is pleased to announce that Richard Fagan from Orange of the Architectural Engineering Technology program is among the 403 students who graduated in the Spring of 2020. Their Commencement Ceremony has been postponed until September 25-27, 2020.