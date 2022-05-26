Student News – 5/27/22

Achievements

Lauryn Giuliano Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

Lexington, VA – Lauryn Giuliano, a native of Orange, was recently initiated into the Southern Connecticut State University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Tracy MacMath Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Baton Rouge, LA – Tracy MacMath of Orange, CT, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. MacMath was initiated at University of North Texas. MacMath is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Michael Wirkus Inducted into International Honor Society for Business at Quinnipiac University

Hamden, CT – Michael Wirkus of Orange, CT was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the international honor society serving business programs accredited by AACSB International, during a recent campus ceremony. Students inducted into the society must be business majors within the top 10 percent of their class if they are at the undergraduate level, or in the top 20 percent if they are at the graduate level. The society offers students opportunities to attend national conferences and networking opportunities with business and financial professionals. Membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is the highest recognition a business student anywhere in the world can receive in a business program accredited by AACSB International.

Dean’s/President’s List

Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, NH – Anthony Giampa of Orange has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

Washington University in St. Louis

St. Louis, Mo. – Monish Kumar of Orange, CT, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Kumar is currently enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean’s List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Graduations

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Worcester, MA – On Saturday, May 14, Christian Chadwick of Orange, Connecticut, who majored in Aerospace Engineering, was bestowed a bachelor’s degree at WPI’s 153rd Commencement. Nearly 1,200 undergraduate degrees were awarded during the university’s 153rd commencement ceremony. This undergraduate ceremony marked the first time the entire class and their family and friends were able to gather together for an in-person ceremony since 2019.