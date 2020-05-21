Student News 5/22/20

Achievements

Eastern Connecticut State University

Willimantic, CT – The Eastern Connecticut State University Warriors softball team was off to a 2-0 start in its spring 2020 season before the NCAA cancelled all college sports through the end of the school year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, 21 student athletes made the team, which was vying for another competitive season in the Little East Conference. Among the student athletes is sophomore Brooke Matyasovsky of Orange, number 42, who plays Utility and majors in Communication. The Warriors compete in the LEC, which was established in 1986 as a single-sport league by six public institutions throughout New England.

Eastern Connecticut State University

Willimantic, CT – Eastern Connecticut State University recently inducted 30 psychology students into Psi Chi, the international honors society for psychology. Students are invited into the society if they are a declared major or minor in psychology, have at least 12 credits of psychology coursework and a GPA of 3.5 or higher in psychology and an overall GPA of 3.0. Among the recent inductees is Nuala Tzovolos of Orange, a junior who majors in Psychology.

Fordham University

Baton Rouge, LA – Jamie Hashem of Orange, Connecticut, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Hashem was initiated at Fordham University. Hashem is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Saint Mary’s College

Notre Dame, Ind. – Kendra Osinski, an Orange native and Amity Regional graduate, was honored with a special award by the Saint Mary’s College Department of Athletics in an online ceremony on Sunday, May 3. Osinski, who was a four-year member of the Saint Mary’s lacrosse team, was named as the recipient of the Impact Player Award. A two-time All-MIAA selection, she is listed in the top four in program history in career goals, assists, and points. Beyond those personal accolades, however, is the student-athlete who stepped in to be the team’s goalie when an injury to a teammate created a void. Osinski played eight games in goal during her sophomore season. The Belles put together the longest winning streak in program history with Kendra as the starting goalie in five of those six games, and she scored the overtime game-winning goal in the sixth game of that stretch.

Dean’s List

Adelphi University

Garden City, NY – Daejin Kim, of Orange, CT, was among a select group of outstanding students named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Adelphi University. The Dean’s List includes full-time students registered for 12 or more credits who have completed at least 9 graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester.

George Washington University

Julia Marie Potter, a Freshman at George Washington University made the Dean’s List and achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA for the Spring Semester where she is pursuing a dual major in Political Science and Psychology.

Graduations

Sacred Heart University

Shannon Early received her master’s in education, Med, from Sacred Heart University graduating with a 4.0. average. She is the daughter of Lisa and Tom Early.

Honors

Notre Dame High School

West Haven, CT – Notre Dame High School of West Haven President Mr. Robert F. Curis and Vice President for Student Success, Mr. Joseph A. Ramirez, recently announced the Honor Roll for the Third Quarter of the 2019-20 academic year. Those from Orange to receive First Honors are: Class of 2020 – Joseph Bierowski and Brett Hutchinson; Class of 2021 – Dohyeon Steven) Yeo; Class of 2022 – Dylan Ekstrand and Anthony Young; Class of 2023 – Chevintha Edirisinghe and Matthew Vitagliano. Those from Orange to receive Second Honors are: Class of 2021 – Nicholas Richietelli and Yifan (Ivan) Xia; Class of 2022 – Adrian Fielosh.