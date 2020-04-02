Student News 4/3/20

Dean’s List

Roger Williams University

Bristol, RI – Select students have been named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester. The following Orange students have been recognized for this achievement: Anne Marie Allen and Catherine Dunleavy.

Washington University in St. Louis

St. Louis, Mo. – Erin Barillier of Orange, CT, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Barillier is currently enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and complete at least 14 graded units.