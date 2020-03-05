Student News 3/6/2020

Dean’s List

Bryant University

Smithfield, RI – Bryant University is committed to the pursuit, recognition, and celebration of academic excellence. The University is pleased to recognize the students who have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall 2019 semester. Congratulations on this outstanding achievement! Those from Orange, CT so honored are: Christina DiStefano, class of 2020, and Andrew Forchetti, class of 2022.

Curry College

Milton, MA – Roughly 1,000 students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Curry College. The following Orange students made the list: Amanda Moran, a Nursing major and member of the Class of 2023 and Carlee Mulherin, an Undecided major and member of the Class of 2023. To earn a place on the list, full-time undergraduate students – those who carry 12 or more graded credits per semester – must earn a 3.3 grade-point-average (GPA) or higher.

Endicott College

Beverly, Mass. – Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2019 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester. Christopher Daddio of Orange, CT, is among those named to the Dean’s List at Endicott College for the Fall 2019 semester. Daddio is majoring in Political Science and is the son of Mark Daddio and Laurie Daddio.

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Teaneck, NJ – Elise Graham, of Orange, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, NJ has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a 3.2 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Furman University

Greenville, S.C. – Roberta Buccilli of Orange, CT has earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Buccilli’s parents are Yueh-Ying Lee and Dennis Buccilli.

Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA – Vince Li of Orange, CT, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2019 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Lewis University

Romeoville, Ill. – Yusuf Ahmad of Orange, CT, was named to Lewis University’s Dean’s List for the 2019 Fall Semester. Ahmad is studying Biology at Lewis University. To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.

Providence College

Kiley Stackpole, a resident of Orange, CT and a member of the class of 2021, has again been named to the Dean’s List at Providence College for the Fall 2019 semester. Kiley studied abroad in Milan, Italy where she continued her political science studies including attending a European Union Headquarters conference in Brussels, Belgium. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve at least a 3.55 grade point average with a minimum of 12 credits.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester, NY – Micaela Nelson of Orange was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 Fall Semester. Nelson is in the biomedical sciences program. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Syracuse University

Gabriel Lipsitz of Orange, CT, (Amity Class of 2019) has been named to the Syracuse University’s College of Engineering & Computer Science Dean’s List for the Fall semester 2019. For recognition, the minimum semester grade point average must be 3.40 or higher, must have earned a minimum of 12 graded credits and must have no missing or incomplete grades.

Stonehill College

Easton, MA – Colton Varholak, of Orange, a member of the Class of 2023, has been named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Stonehill College. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

Tufts University

Medford, MA – Orange residents Robert Jaques and Alekya Menta were named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the Fall 2019 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

University at Albany

The University at Albany has announced the Dean’s List of Distinguished Students for the Fall 2019 semester. In order to qualify for this distinction, students at the University at Albany must earn a grade point average of 3.25 or higher during their first semester of study. In subsequent semesters of study, students must earn a grade point average of 3.50 or higher. Madeline Mason of Orange, CT has been named to the University at Albany Dean’s List.

University of Hartford

West Hartford, CT – The University of Hartford is pleased to announce that Katherine Esposito of Orange has been named to its President’s List, signified by a 3.75 GPA or higher, for Fall 2019.

University of Maine

Orono, ME — The University of Maine recognized 2,572 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the fall 2019 semester. Garrett Young of Orange, CT was named to the Dean’s List.

University of Rhode Island

Kingston, RI – The University of Rhode Island (URI) is pleased to announce that more than 6,000 undergraduates have qualified for the fall 2019 Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average. The list includes students who have not yet declared their majors as well as those from all of the University’s undergraduate academic colleges. The following Orange students have been named to URI’s fall 2019 Dean’s List: Jenna Aconfora; Steven Ayala; Sophie Benjamin; Bash Formica; Tim Gnidula; Michaela Kraut; and Michael Stewart.

Western New England University

Springfield, MA – Colin Hughes of Orange, CT has been named to the Dean’s List at Western New England University for the Fall Semester 2019. Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher. Hughes is exploring a degree in Business.

Graduations

Bryant University

Smithfield, RI – Courtney Krasenics of Orange, CT, graduated from Bryant University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chinese. Krasenics joins a powerful network of more than 50,000 alumni who are inspired to excel and have distinguished themselves as leaders in their organizations and communities around the world.

Honor Roll

Notre Dame High School Honor Roll

Notre Dame High School of West Haven President Mr. Robert Curis and Vice President for Student Success, Mr. Joseph A. Ramirez, recently announced the honor roll for the Second Quarter of the 2019-20 academic year. The following Orange students earned honors:

First Honors: Class of 2020, Brett Hutchinson; Class of 2022; Dylan Ekstrand; Adrian Fielosh and Class of 2023; Chevintha Edirisinghe; Kyle Grande; and Matthew Vitagliano. Second Honors: Class of 2020, Joseph Bierowski; Class of 2021, Nicholas Richetelli; Connor Smith; Dohyeon (Steven) Yeo; and Class of 2022, Alan Lopez.