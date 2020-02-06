Student News 2/7/20

Dean’s List

Bucknell University

Lewisburg, PA – Sarah Rippel, an Africana Studies major in the class of 2020, from Orange, CT was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Coastal Carolina University

Conway, SC – More than 2,400 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester; nearly 20 percent of the student body with a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the spring semester. Justin Moulder, an Accounting Pre-Major major from Orange, CT, has earned recognition on the Dean’s List.

Clemson University

Clemson, SC – Isabella Marie Crasilli of Orange has been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University. Crasilli, whose major is Marketing, made the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

Connecticut College

New London, CT – Lien Har, class of 2023 at Connecticut College, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester, achieving Dean’s Honors. Har is an Undeclared major.

Dean College

Franklin, MA – Dean College is pleased to announce that Stephanie Durkee of Orange has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.

Eastern Connecticut State University

Willimantic, CT – Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its fall 2019 Dean’s List for full-time and part-time students. Among the students from Orange on the list are: Brooke Matyasovsky ‘23, a full-time student who majors in Communication; Gianna Santangelo ‘24, a full-time student who majors in Pre-Secondary Education Certification; Stephanie Satonick ‘20, a full-time student who majors in Elementary Education; and Nuala Tzovolos ‘22, a full-time student who majors in Psychology. Recognition for the Dean’s List is given at the end of each semester to matriculated students in good academic standing with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Hamilton College

Clinton, NY – Matthew Cesare of Orange has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2019 fall semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above. Cesare, a senior majoring in economics and world politics, is a graduate of Fairfield College Preparatory.

Lasell University Dean’s List

Newton, MA – Daniel Chodos of Orange was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts. To be named to the Dean’s List, they needed to complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Lehigh University

Bethlehem, PA – Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Spencer Shepard of Orange, CT in the Fall 2019 semester.

McDaniel College

Westminster, MD – Charles Csejka of Orange has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Fall 2019 Dean’s List with Honors. Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher, high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89, and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.

Providence College

Grace Whitman, a resident of Orange, CT and a member of the class of 2022, has been named to the Dean’s List at Providence College for the Fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve at least a 3.55 grade point average with a minimum of 12 credits.

Quinnipiac University

Hamden, CT – The following Orange students were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester at Quinnipiac University: Kayley Blanchard; Chloe Gherlone; Jeremy Gustafson; Taylor Martin; Caroline Rafferty; and Lana Suleiman. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Siena College

Loudonville, NY – Myles Allen has been named to the Siena College Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. Allen is from Orange, CT. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.

Springfield College

Springfield, MA – Springfield College has named Emily Mullins from Orange, CT to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2019 term. Mullins is studying Health Science/Occupational Therapy. Criteria for selection to the dean’s list requires that the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.500 for the semester.

University of Hartford

West Hartford, CT – The University of Hartford is pleased to announce the following Orange students have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2019: Katherine Esposito and Francis Novak.

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT – The following Orange students were named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Haven for the fall, 2019: Jacqueline Boccarossa, College of Business, Bachelor of Science, Business Management; Nelson Bordeleau, Tagliatela College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Harley Dematties, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Undeclared – Arts & Sciences; Christina Genovese, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Communication; Christina Genovese, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, English; Kelly Grindall, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; Kelly Grindall, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, Bachelor of Science, National Security Studies; Brianna Oakley, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Brenna Streitwieser, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; and Catherine Withington, College of Business, Bachelor of Science, Business Management.

University of New Hampshire

Durham, NH – Veronica Pisano of Orange, CT has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for earning Highest Honors for the fall 2019 semester. Pisano is majoring in Wildlife&Conservation Biology. Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

University Of Scranton

Scranton, PA – Samantha A. Gaynor of Orange was among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. Gaynor is a senior occupational therapy major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

William & Mary

Williamsburg, VA – Emily Bacal from Orange, CT was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2019 semester. In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

Graduations

James Madison University

Harrisonburg, VA—James Madison University was pleased to celebrate approximately 1,000 graduates during the December Commencement ceremonies. Joseph Barletta of Orange, CT received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT – The following Orange students received degrees from the University of New Haven at Commencement ceremonies at the December Commencement ceremony: Jessica Esposito, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, Master of Science in Investigations with a concentration in Criminal Investigations; and Kenneth Rahn, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, Master of Science in Criminal Justice.