Student News 2/12/21

Dean’s/President’s List

Bryant University

Smithfield, RI – Bryant University is dedicated to the pursuit, recognition, and celebration of academic excellence. The University is pleased to recognize the following Orange students who have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall 2020 semester: Taylor Nuzzo, class of 2021, Kenneth Page, class of 2023, Alex Palermo, class of 2024, and Andrew Forchetti, class of 2022.

Coastal Carolina University

Conway, SC – 930 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Presdient’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. That’s 10 percent of the student body with a 4.0 GPA for the fall semester, including Haley Cable a Communication major from Orange.

Connecticut College

New London, CT – The following Orange students have been named to the Connecticut College dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester: Emily Berkeley, 2023, Dean’s High Honors, Psychology; and Henry Westgard, 2024, Dean’s High Honors, Undeclared.

Curry College

Milton, MA – Curry College congratulates roughly 1,000 students who were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. To earn a place on the list, full-time undergraduate students – those who carry 12 or more graded credits per semester – must earn a 3.3 grade-point-average (GPA) or higher. Carlee Mulherin and Amanda Moran of Orange were named to the Dean’s List.

Coastal Carolina University

Conway, SC – More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester, including Justin Moulder, a Marketing major from Orange, CT.

Dean College

Franklin, MA – Dean College is pleased to announce that Stephanie Durkee of Orange, CT has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Eastern Connecticut State University

Willimantic, CT – Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester, in which more than 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs. Among the students from Orange are: Mason Feurer, a full-time student who majors in Business Administration; Brooke Matyasovsky, a full-time student who majors in Communication and Business Administration; Michael Pretlove, a full-time student who majors in Social Work; Gianna Santangelo, a full-time student who majors in Early Childhood Education and English; and Nuala Tzovolos, a full-time student who majors in Psychology. To qualify for Dean’s List, full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 credits in letter-graded courses with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher in the semester. Part-time students are eligible if they’ve accumulated 15 or more credits of letter-graded course work with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Elon University

Shayna Goldblatt has been named to the President’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Elon University. The President’s List is composed of students with no grade below an A-minus in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Goldblatt is the daughter of Mr. Mitchell R. Goldblatt and Mrs. Abby L. Goldblatt of Orange, CT.

Fairfield University

Fairfield, CT. – In order to be placed on the Dean’s List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better. The following Fairfield University students from Orange received Dean’s List Honors for the Fall 2020 semester: Austin Agapiou, Katie Barretta, Cassandra Bishop, Taylor Choe, Mary Foley, Michael Holloway, Christina Skerritt, and Jared Smith.

Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA – Vince Li of Orange, CT earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Gettysburg College

Gettysburg, PA – Christian DeMusis of Orange has been placed on the Gettysburg College Dean’s Honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the Spring 2020 semester. Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the College’s Dean’s Honor List.

Lasell University Dean’s List

Newton, MA – Daniel Chodos of Orange was named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts. Chodos was named to the Dean’s List for his academic performance in the fall semester. Students who receive this honor have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Quinnipiac University

Hamden, CT – The following Orange students were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University: Meadow Blakeslee, Kayley Blanchard, Jennifer Borreggine, Colby Darden, Stephen Delaney, Jessica Ferraiolo, Jeremy Gustafson, Saliba Kaoud, Caroline Rafferty, Samantha Richetelli, Emily Scott, and Mitchell Sousa. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Roger Williams University

Bristol, RI – Select students have been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester. The following students from Orange have earned this achievement: Anne Marie Allen, Joseph Bierowski, and Sean Farrell.

Springfield College

Springfield, MA – Springfield College has named Emily Mullins from Orange, CT to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2020 fall semester. Mullins has a primary major of Health Science/Occupational Therapy. The criteria for selection to the Dean s List are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.

University of Delaware

Newark, DE – Joshua Ford of Orange has been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

University of New Hampshire

Durham, NH – The following Orange students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester: Hannah Hayes earning Honors; and Veronica Pisano earning High Honors. Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

University of Utah

Salt Lake City, UT – Melissa Taggart, of Orange, CT, was named to the University of Utah’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Taggart’s major is listed as Nursing BSN. Taggart was among more than 9,700 students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at the U. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

College of William & Mary

Williamsburg, VA – Emily Bacal from Orange, CT was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2020 semester. In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

Graduations

Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA – Huimin Lyu of Orange, CT has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, AL – Michael Gefter of Orange, CT has received the following from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration. UA awarded some 2,257 degrees during its fall commencement December 12.