Student News 11/20/20

Lasell University

Newton, MA – Daniel Chodos of Orange, a Sport Management major at Lasell University, is a member of the Advanced Leadership Seminar at Lasell University. The Advanced Leadership Seminar gives junior and senior students the opportunity to learn from peers, staff, faculty, guest speakers, and administrators, with the goal of understanding different leadership perspectives and reflecting on their own development in various topic areas. Students are encouraged to take leadership skills learned in each seminar and apply them outside the classroom at programs and events on campus. Students are invited to attend based on a nomination and application process.