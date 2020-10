Graduations

Stonehill College

Easton, MA – Members of the Class of 2020 joined together for a virtual Commencement ceremony this past August, including: Collin Kuchachik and Mary Farace of Orange. Initially scheduled for Sunday, May 17 with a traditional in-person format but knocked off course by COVID-19, Stonehill’s 69th Commencement finally took place on Saturday, August 8 making history as the College’s first virtual Commencement and the first ever held in August.