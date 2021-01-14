Student News 1/15/21

Achievements

Quinnipiac University

North Haven, CT – Connor Smith of Orange, Connecticut was recently inducted into Alpha Eta, the national honor society for the allied health professions, during a virtual ceremony. Smith is studying Radiologic Sciences. To be eligible for induction, undergraduate students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and graduate students must have a GPA of 3.8 or higher and be in the top 20 percent of the graduating class. All inductees must show a capacity for leadership and achievement, show promise for their profession and be recommended by a faculty member or dean.

Dean’s List

Southern Connecticut State University

The following Orange students were named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2020: Khizer Ali, Abigail Allen, Taylor Bova, Paige Bullock, Steven Butler, Lindsay Carloni, Gabriella Caruso, Arianna Centore, Lydia Cooper, Angela Duro, Lauryn Giuliano, Kylee Gustafson, Tyler Holloway, Kiersten Ignatowski, Noor Khalid, Jillian Martin, Isabella Martinez, McKenzie Mcdermott, Gia Mentillo, Kaitlyn Paradis, Romi Patel, Gunnar Poulimas, Aidan Reilly, Sarah Santini, Jared Smith, William Steinbrick, Jing Wang, Ze Wei Weng, and Garrett Yocher.