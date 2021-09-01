Stone-Otis House Museum Is Open

The Stone-Otis House is open Sundays 1:00-3:00. Come tour the 1830 home built a mere 8 years after the founding of the Town of Orange. The year 2022 will be a banner one as Orange will be celebrating 200 years as Orange. Changed as a part of North Milford, our town had the powers as other towns in the state with officers elected at designated meetings. The first town meeting was held on the 2nd Monday, June 1822 with the following chosen officers: Town Clerk, Selectmen, Treasurer, Constables, Grand Jurors, Tythingmen*, Sealers of Weights & Measures, Pound Keepers, and Fence Viewers. By June of that year a Board of Assessors was chosen. You can find more interesting facts about Orange in our history book, History of Orange by Mary Woodruff, available at the Academy, open Saturdays 10-3.

*A collector of 1/10 of earnings to support the town.