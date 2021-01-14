State Representative Mary Welander Sworn In

Representative Mary Welander (D-Orange, Derby, Woodbridge) was sworn in today to represent the 114th House District, encompassing Orange, Derby, Woodbridge for the General Assembly’s 2021 session. “I am honored to represent the voices of Orange, Derby, and Woodbridge. While this legislative session will have unique challenges, I see an opportunity for more creative forms of collaboration and problem solving. After two decades of the same leadership, I look forward to bringing fresh perspectives and new solutions to the 114th District,” Rep. Welander said.

As the President of her PTA and former member of the Orange Board of Education, Rep. Welander will advocate for equal access to quality education. She is committed to supporting small businesses, creating jobs, and exploring any opportunity to encourage economic growth. As a mother of three school aged children, Rep. Welander understands the hardships that working families have faced during the pandemic, and she will ensure continued support for these families, and small businesses.

Rep. Welander encourages residents of Orange, Derby and Woodbridge to contact her at the Capitol via email at Mary.Welander@cga.ct.gov or via phone at 860-240-8500 any time with their opinions on pending legislation, ideas for enhancing State Government, or if assistance is needed navigating any issues with state agencies.

Rep. Welander has been appointed as the Vice Chair of the Committee on Children. She will also serve as a member of the Education Committee, and the Regulation Review Committee.