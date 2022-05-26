State Representative Charles Ferraro Nominated for Re-Election

At the convention held in Orange on May 17, 2022, Charles Ferraro was unanimously nominated as the Republican candidate representing the 117th House district, comprising parts of Milford, Orange and West Haven. Charlie is running for his 5th term.

“During my time as your Representative in Hartford I have worked across the aisle to pass legislation that helps families, encourages the development of offshore wind power generation and improves our state government. I have advocated for new legislation to fight juvenile crime and to properly support our police. I fought against legislation that threatened local control of zoning decisions, the forced regionalization of schools, and harmful tax increases.” said Ferraro.

“I am proud of what I have accomplished, but we still have a lot of work to do. I will not stop until our taxes are permanently reduced and our economy is firing on all cylinders. A safer Connecticut starts with a stronger Connecticut. It starts with an economy that can support jobs, build hope and create a path to success for young people.” he added.

Representative Charles Ferraro is the ranking member of the Energy and Technology Committee. He also serves on the Appropriations and Veterans’ Affairs Committees.

Charles is the founder of the Tang Soo Do Mi Guk Kwan Association which serves martial artists throughout the USA and South America. He is the owner of the West Haven Academy of Karate, a 45-year old local business.

Charles is also the co-founder of the Worldwide Tang Soo Do Family which is based in West Haven and Rotterdam, Netherlands. The WTSDF is an umbrella organization created for the purpose of uniting Tang Soo Do organizations worldwide.

Once the current session has been completed, Charles will be out in the community speaking with voters to discuss the past legislative session and understand your concerns. Charlie can be reached at 203.410.3207 or info@reelectferraro.com, Reelectferraro.com, facebook.com/ReElectFerraro.