Starting A New Tradition

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library, volunteers dedicated to promoting the library in the community, have come up with a Library Resolution for 2021. Everyone acknowledges that familiar New Year’s resolutions, like diet and exercise, are destined to falter after one or two months. The Friends of the Library propose an alternative healthy resolution which has lifetime benefits. Start a new tradition. Incorporate the library into your life. The library offers enjoyable and enriching opportunities to exercise your brain, excite your curiosity, embrace new ideas or expand your horizons…and it’s all free!

The first lending library was opened in Petersborough, New Hampshire in 1833. It consisted of a collection of books owned by clerical or educated residents which could be freely borrowed by all inhabitants of the town. During the Depression, the library was often credited with being the peoples’ university.

Today, libraries continue to house collections of books, periodicals and audio-visual materials for circulation to the public. Computer networks are available for job seekers; informational and entertaining programs, as well as book discussion groups, are offered for adults. Craft workshops and music programs engage young adults and story time enthralls children. Participation in these programs provides opportunities for meeting residents of other neighborhoods and making new friends. Libraries have also evolved into cultural community centers. They provide meeting rooms for local organizations, after school tutoring or ESL instruction.

To support special programs, the Friends solicit gently used books for book sales held several times a year. Looking for an interesting and rewarding organization to join? Go to the library website at http://www.casememoriallibrary.org and become a member of the Friends’ group or consider joining the Friends’ Board.

Due to the pandemic, the library is currently open abbreviated hours, 10:00-12:00 noon Monday-Saturday. Most of the activities posted above are now on hold, but library participation may be kept active by checking the website for programs offered via Zoom or checking out new books and media acquisitions. During library visits, thank the dedicated staff for their creative endeavors to continue to inform, educate and entertain patrons during the pandemic. Libraries are such a grand and benevolent tradition. Become part of it in 2021.