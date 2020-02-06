St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church to Welcome New Priest

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church will welcome its new priest on Sunday, January 5, at the 10 am service. The Reverend Nicholas G. Lang has been appointed to serve the congregation by the Right Reverend Ian T. Douglas, Bishop Diocesan of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut.

Father Lang is returning to the congregation, in which he was received as an Episcopal Priest in January, 1993 having served the Ukrainian Orthodox Church for twenty years. In addition to his theological training, he has a Master’s and Doctorate in Counseling and maintains a private practice in therapy. He retired in June as rector of St. Paul’s on the Green, Norwalk, after serving that diverse, radically welcoming community for 26 years. He is excited to be continuing his ministry with a congregation that is welcoming and committed to bringing the message of God’s unconditional love to all those who most need to hear it. His vision for the parish is to let the wider community of Milford and beyond know that this community is here for them.

Father Lang says of his upcoming celebration in January, “No matter who you are or where you may be on your life journey, you are welcome at St. Andrew’s.” Please come and let us meet each other!” The church is located at 283 Bridgeport Avenue. Parking is available on Sunday mornings at Doyle’s Funeral Home which is adjacent to the church