Special Household Hazardous Waste Collection for Orange Residents on April 2, 2022

Orange Residents Can Dispose of Household Hazardous Chemicals

The Regional Water Authority’s (RWA) HazWaste Central program will offer a special one-day household hazardous waste collection on Saturday, April 2 between 9 a.m. and noon at the High Plains Community Center, 525 Orange Center Road, Orange.

As a 21st-century environmental services company, the RWA is very excited to work with the Town of Orange and the Orange Recycling Committee on this special collection event. For over 30 years, the RWA has operated HazWaste Central, Connecticut’s first permanent collection facility for household hazardous waste at its main location at 90 Sargent Drive, New Haven. The permanent collection center will open on Saturday, May 21 for the 2022 collection season. Lori Vitagliano, the RWA’s Government and Public Relations Specialist said, “collecting unwanted, toxic chemicals helps divert that waste from being improperly disposed of and preserves the environment.”

This collection will accept unwanted household chemicals such as paints, cleaning products, pesticides and chlorine for swimming pools. Automobile batteries and grill-sized propane tanks will not be accepted at this special collection. For more information and to pre-register, visit www.rwater.com/hazwaste or call 203-401-2712. Paper forms will not be accepted, participants must sign in online.

This event coincides with the Orange Recycling Committee Shredding Day, where documents and mattresses can be dropped off for recycling. In addition, the Orange Community Women will be collecting clothing, toys, housewares and sporting equipment. For more information, visit https://www.orangerecycles.com/.