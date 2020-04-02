Sophia Wang From Amity Regional High School 2020 Coke Scholar

Amity Regional High School is pleased to announce that senior Sophia Wang is a 2020 Coke Scholar! Sophia is one of only 150 students nationwide to win this $20,000 college scholarship. The Coca-Cola scholarship is, according to its website, “the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States.” The 150 winners were chosen from a pool of 93,075 applicants from across the country. The scholarship awards the winners based on academics, leadership, and service. This year Sophia is one of only eight students in New England to win this honor.