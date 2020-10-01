Something For Everyone

The Case Memorial Friends of the Library will host two events, a mini-book sale, followed by a musical program, featuring “The Elderly Brothers,” on Sunday, October 11 in the parking lot at the side of the Library. In the event of rain, both programs will be rescheduled for Sunday, October 18.

The mini-book sale will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm. In accordance with CT safety measures, social distancing will be observed, and customers are asked to wear masks. Gloves will be provided. A limited number of people will be allowed to browse at any one time. A variety of books will be arranged on tables and carts. Prices are very reasonable, and cash and checks will be accepted. Please bring your own shopping bags.

Proceeds from the book sale are used to support a variety of programs for the community. At 1:00pm, a musical program featuring “The Elderly Brothers” will be performed at the same location and open to the Community. Attendees are asked to wear masks, bring chairs and observe social distancing when setting up seating arrangements.

Long-time popular solo artists, T-Bone (Tom) Stankus on guitar and Brian Gillie on keyboard serve up oldies Rock ‘n Roll in perfect harmony and soulful improvisations. Their radiant renditions and lively audience interactions provide a bit of nostalgia and fun-filled entertainment. Come and enjoy a program of groovy and upbeat ‘50s and ‘60s Rock-Hop music. Sh-Boom! Sh-Boom! Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!