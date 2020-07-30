Small Town Nutrition Cares About Their Community

Owners Tiffany & Adam Arsenault and Maria & Chris Small, long-time residents of Orange recently opened the family run business: Small Town Nutrition. They are bringing incredible tasting Smoothies, Energizing Teas & Protein Coffees in the heart of “Downtown” Orange, CT. In addition to be focused on nutritious & healthy options, they also offer children’s options making it a family friendly stop!

During the week of 8/2-8/8 Small-Town Nutrition will be donating all proceeds from sales to the Orange Volunteer Fire Department in support of the “Fire Truck 50k Challenge.” Small Town Nutrition invites you to stop in and refuel, refresh & rehydrate all for a great cause.

Enjoy Small Town Nutrition at 663 Orange Center Road. Follow them on Facebook & instagram at @SmallTownNutritionCT to see menu & specials!