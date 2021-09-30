Singing In Harmony

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library is presenting The Citations, the a cappella group of Yale University graduate and professional school students on Saturday, October 9 (rain date Sunday, October 10) at 2:00pm on the Prown Terrace lawn at the back of the Library.

Formed in 2003 by students who embraced singing as a respite from the rigors of academic research and studies, the group gathered for weekly jam sessions, adapting a range of musical styles and songs. Eventually, a repertoire evolved to include hits by ABBA, Etta James, James Taylor, Simon & Garfunkel, Cole Porter and other famous vocalists. Now, the group of future scientists, doctors, nurses, lawyers, artists and other professionals perform regularly at Mory’s and Yale events, as well as community and private events.

Registration for the program is required and may be made by phone 203-891-2170 or online www.casememoriallibrary.org/events. Guests are asked to adhere to pandemic guidelines. Bring a comfortable chair and relax. Let the harmonic voices of The Citations sweep you up into a reverie of favorite songs.