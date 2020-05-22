Simple Recycling Program Cancelled!

Over the last seven weeks, Small businesses, including Simple Recycling have experienced extreme financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their leadership has evaluated their programs and had to make cutbacks. They have decided to permanently discontinue running curbside textile recycling service in Orange. Blue bins are NOT affected. Please continue to use your blue bin for your household recycling. Thank you to all who supported the textile program. If you have textile items, remember our option of the Goodwill container located at our Transfer Station.