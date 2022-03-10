Shirlala Family Concert Presented by B’nai Jacob in Partnership with PJ Library

Congregation B’nai Jacob, in partnership with PJ Library, is thrilled to present ShirLaLa live in concert! Shira Kline is a performance and ritual artist, recognized as a revolutionary educator and named one of the new re-engineers of Jewish life today. She tours with her band extensively, playing stages locally and globally from Los Angeles to Australia, from Tel Aviv to Texas. ShirLaLa’s award winning albums along with her parent and teacher resource center, “Blog Sameyach,” are played in homes, schools, classrooms, dance parties, and on the way to Grandmothers’ houses, worldwide. Audiences of all ages are swept up by her love for the music, so bring your dancing shoes and get ready for this wiggle giggle love fest! This event is made possible by a generous gift from an anonymous donor.

Registration Link https://jewishfederationofgreaternewha.regfox.com/4pm-shirlala-family-concert.