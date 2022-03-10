Shannon Webb PTA, CLT Joins Amity Physical Therapy’s Milford Office

Shannon Webb, a clinician with experience as a Certified Lymphedema Therapist has just been added to the staff of Amity Physical Therapy.

With special concentration in women’s health, Shannon has been trained in outpatient orthopedic settings with more recent experience in pelvic health and oncological conditions. She also has certification in LsVT for Parkinson’s Disease and brings a specialized dimension to Amity Physical Therapy’s practice.

Always upgrading and broadening her professional talents as a therapist, she integrates health and healing with the utilization of Reiki Level 2, individualizing her treatment of each patient with a holistic approach.

Amity Physical Therapy was founded seventeen years ago by Michael Dow MSPT and CEO/Clinical Director. The practice now has four offices in Milford, Woodbridge, Hamden and Branford. Shannon Webb can be reached in Milford at 203-693-2350 for an appointment or visit www.amitypt.com.