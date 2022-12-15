Shabbat Chanukah at Temple Emanuel of Greater New Haven

Come join the fun and celebrate Shabbat Chanukah at Temple Emanuel. On Friday, December 23, we will welcome Shabbat with a music-filled service led by Rabbi Michael Farbman and the Temple Emanuel Band. We will recite the holiday blessings and fill the sanctuary with the light of our chanukiot, followed by a delicious dinner with family and friends. All are welcome to participate in this joyous annual event.

The service begins at 6pm. Please bring your voices, your favorite chanukiah and candles and your friends. Dinner reservations are required and can be made either on our website, tegnh.org, or by calling the TE office: 203-397-3000. The suggested donation for dinner is $10 per person or $25 per family.

Not a member of TE? Come check us out.

For more information about services and celebrations at Temple Emanuel, please go to the TE website, www.tegnh.org. Temple Emanuel is located at 150 Derby Avenue in Orange.