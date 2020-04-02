Senior Center Closed Indefinitely

All senior center activities, classes and trips are canceled indefinitely. Please check the senior center website at www.orange-ct.gov/782/community-services for further information or feel free to call the senior center office at (203) 891-4784.

Pasta Festa

This year’s Living Treasures are Donald Clark, Marianne Miller, and Lori Swatt. Presently Pasta Festa is postponed indefinitely. Once things return to normal, we will look for a date next fall to host Pasta Festa and celebrate our Living Treasures.

Trips

THE CHINESE LADY—CANCELED.

ALL SHOOK UP at the Westchester Theater – April 23, 2020. Still on at the time of writing.

HUDSON VALLEY ELEGANCE – Postponed to a yet to be determined date in the Fall.

BROOKLYN NOOSHING TOUR – Postponed until September 12, 2020.

ABBA TRIBUTE at the AQUA TURF – Postponed until August 13, 2020.

HIDDEN GARDENS OF BEACON HILLS – CANCELED.

EDWARD TWINS at the AQUA TURF – Postponed until October 7, 2020.