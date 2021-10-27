Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Sean Hartshorn

Sean Hartshorn
  • Assistant Director of Public Affairs, SCSU
  • M.F.A. in Writing, Vermont College of Fine Arts
  • B.S. in Journalism, Ithaca College
  • Co-Corresponding Secretary
  • Race Brook Elementary School PTA

“As a member of the Amity Board of Education I will support traditional academic education which is vital. Training in the trades is also an important alternative that I will support.

“Programs that encourage a strong work ethic, teach the joy and value of hard work and the ability to work with others is a key component of our students’ future success.”

“I will also encourage our youth and their parents to become involved in the community.”

