Sean Hartshorn

- Assistant Director of Public Affairs, SCSU
- M.F.A. in Writing, Vermont College of Fine Arts
- B.S. in Journalism, Ithaca College
- Co-Corresponding Secretary
- Race Brook Elementary School PTA
“As a member of the Amity Board of Education I will support traditional academic education which is vital. Training in the trades is also an important alternative that I will support.
“Programs that encourage a strong work ethic, teach the joy and value of hard work and the ability to work with others is a key component of our students’ future success.”
“I will also encourage our youth and their parents to become involved in the community.”