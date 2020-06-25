Scouts Launch Camp Phoenix – Remote Summer Camping Program

Helps Keep Current Scouts Active From Home; Opportunities For Scouts Of All Age Groups

With school winding down and overnight camps canceled due to COVID-19, the Connecticut Yankee Council is introducing an innovative way to camp this summer. Camp Phoenix is a remote camping experience that allows Scouts to safely camp from their backyards and connect remotely for official Scouting activities and programs.

“Camp Phoenix brings what Scouts love from traditional camping to their backyards,” said Michael Morrell, director of camping, Connecticut Yankee Council. “This is a creative and innovative way to camp and work on merit badges, accept Firebird challenges, join in camp lore and other official Scout programs. We may be physically apart, but this is a way to connect during these challenging times.”

Registered Scouts will experience hikes, runs and walks as well as community service and other initiatives utilizing their Scout training to meet challenges and complete programs. Scouts can choose from 60 merit badges to complete ranging from astronomy, photography, landscape architecture, music and more. Scouts also will learn basic Scout Skills while working on advancement requirements. Topics of instruction include knots, first aid, physical activities and many more. In addition, Scouts will receive a creative “swag bag” a t-shirt, patch and other camp-related items.

“Above all else, this is about having fun and enjoying the outdoors safely this summer versus being tethered to televisions, smart devices or video games,” added Morrell. “In fact, up to 60 percent of the activities for Camp Phoenix take place offline.”

Registration is now open and camps run weekly starting June 28. For more information and to register, please visit: http://www.ctyankee.org/camp-phoenix.

